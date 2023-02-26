PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Dismantle Peshawar Zalmi

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars put on a show as they convincingly defeated Peshawar Zalmi in front of a passionate crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After a relatively slow start to their innings, Lahore smashed the Zalmi bowling unit all over the park as they registered the highest total in PSL 8 so far. Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 96 while Abdullah Shafique also scored a scintillating half-century to take Lahore to 241/3.

Peshawar put on a fighting display early on as Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saim Ayub took the charge by scoring magnificent half-centuries. Ultimately, Zalmi fell short as they were unable to chase down a mammoth total.

Lahore won the match by 40 runs as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 Islamabad United 4 3 1 0 6 1.049 Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 0 6 0.463 Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 0.862 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 0 4 -1.332 Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

