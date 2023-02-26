PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Dismantle Peshawar Zalmi

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Lahore Qalandars put on a show as they convincingly defeated Peshawar Zalmi in front of a passionate crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium.
After a relatively slow start to their innings, Lahore smashed the Zalmi bowling unit all over the park as they registered the highest total in PSL 8 so far. Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 96 while Abdullah Shafique also scored a scintillating half-century to take Lahore to 241/3.
Peshawar put on a fighting display early on as Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saim Ayub took the charge by scoring magnificent half-centuries. Ultimately, Zalmi fell short as they were unable to chase down a mammoth total.
Lahore won the match by 40 runs as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|Islamabad United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.049
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.463
|Karachi Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0.862
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-1.332
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.977
