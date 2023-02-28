Interest-Free Loans Recommended for UAE Residents Planning to Get Married

The Ministry of Community Development organized a marriage lab in United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss issues faced by soon-to-be-wed couples in the country.

The marriage lab remarked that the youth is reluctant to get married due to rising wedding costs. It recommended providing interest-free loans to help them in tying the knot.

It also discussed various issues that prevent couples from marrying. Among them are increasing divorce rates, fear of debt due to lavish wedding ceremonies, interference of parents in deciding the dowry, and skyrocketing wedding hall costs.

The lab also proposed establishing affordable wedding venues, funded by the private sector and monitored by the government, for Emiratis. The participants also advocated for the inclusion of a program in the school curriculum to emphasize the value of marriage.

Federal and local government sectors, non-profit public organizations, social counselors, and various academic institutions, including Dubai Police Academy and Sharjah Police Academy, participated in the marriage lab.

Via Khaleej Times