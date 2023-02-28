UAE Announces Big Decrease in Diesel Rates and Decrease in Petrol Prices

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee has announced new petrol and diesel prices, effective from 1 March 2023. The prices of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91, have been hiked by up to 1.40%.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have been lowered by 7.10%, likely to decrease cargo charges across the country. However, the petrol price increase is expected to raise taxi fares.

Below is the table showing the price comparison between February and March:

Fuel Type Price in February Price in March Increase in Percentage Super 98 AED 3.05 AED 3.09 1.31% Special 95 AED 2.93 AED 2.97 1.37% E-Plus 91 AED 2.86 AED 2.90 1.40% Diesel AED 3.38 AED 3.14 -7.10%

In February, the committee raised the rates by a maximum of 27 fils per liter, after it reduced them by up to 52 fils per liter in January.

ALSO READ UAE Makes Unexpected Changes to School Exam System

In 2015, UAE deregulated fuel prices, allowing them to be determined by market rates. During the start of COVID-19 in 2022, the committee regulated them again, only to be deregulated once more in March 2021.