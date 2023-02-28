KP Launches Rescue 1122 in Merged Tribal District

On Monday, the Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district saw the inauguration of the Rescue 1122 service, which was met with applause from the locals.

Former member provincial assembly Bilawal Afridi and Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtar led the inauguration ceremony at the Mehrban area of the valley, where local elders, political leaders, and a large number of people were in attendance.

During the ceremony, Baryal Mukhtar briefed Bilawal Afridi and other officials about the Rescue 1122 service, emphasizing its ability to provide 24/7 ambulance service to patients.

Bilawal Afridi also spoke at the event, acknowledging the hardships the tribal people have endured due to militancy.

Locals have lauded the move, thanking the caretaker Minister for Welfare and Settlement Taj Mohammad Afridi, as well as the Rescue 1122 officials, for providing the vital service to the remote area.

Despite the challenges of responding to emergencies in remote regions like Tirah valley, the Rescue 1122 service stands ready to provide critical care to those in need.