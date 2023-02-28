Punjab to Experience Rain Spells From Tuesday Night

The Pothohar Area, as well as the south and center of Punjab, along with the provincial capital, Lahore. are forecast to have mild to moderate rain-wind on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

As per a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official, a westerly wave is anticipated to approach the western regions of the country on Tuesday night, and it will likely reach the upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday, continuing over northern areas till Thursday.

The Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Khushab, Mianwali, Multan, DG Khan, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Layyah, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Bahawalpur are predicted to experience mild to moderate thunderstorms as a part of this weather system. Heavy rain and hailstorms are also possible.

Heavy winds and hailstorms are also possible, forcing temperatures to plummet to between 5 to 7 degrees Celsius during the time.