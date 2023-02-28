Sindh to Introduce New Exam System for Matric and Inter This Year

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Naseem Memon, has submitted a proposal to the Department of Boards and Universities, calling for the outsourcing of the matriculation and intermediate examinations across the entire province of Sindh.

The aim of this proposal is to revamp the examination system and rescue the future of students from a gloomy fate.

The current examination system has come under severe criticism from all segments of society, and rightly so, as the results of entry tests for admission to professional colleges have exposed the rampant corruption, nepotism, favoritism, and inefficiency of both examiners and board authorities.

Memon argues that the only solution to this problem is to outsource the examination system to a reputable organization for an initial period, and subsequently, introduce technology to the boards after proper training and understanding of the system.

He notes that although this proposal may create trouble for those with vested interests in the present system, it is the constitutional duty to provide a transparent and fair learning system to the future generations of the province.

Memon has urged the controlling authority to approve the proposal to invite expressions of interest through newspapers and carry out technical evaluation through a central committee.

He has requested an early decision on this matter so that the outsourcing of the annual examinations for both SSC and HSC levels could be implemented in 2023.