State Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate in Monetary Policy Committee’s Emergency Meeting

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will push up its Monetary Policy Committee meeting to March 2nd, 2023, and raise the policy rate to offset negative macros as the government works to meet the terms of a $6.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The market review had previously been scheduled for March 16 but will be convened two weeks prior and will likely increase the policy rate by at least 100-200 basis points to roughly 18-19 percent.

The forthcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been preponed and now it will be held on Thursday, March 02, 2023. pic.twitter.com/555JOhCFoe — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) February 28, 2023

To recall, the SBP first increased the benchmark policy rate in January 2023, to 17 percent, the highest in over two decades. Pakistan’s bond auction last week signaled that the central bank is expected to raise its interest rate, which is seen as a condition for reviving the country’s loan program with the IMF. Analysts expect the rate hike by 150 to 250 basis points.

There have been a number of economic developments since the last monetary policy meeting. In response to IMF demands, the federal government has taken some steps to improve revenue collection. Not only has the government raised the rate of petroleum products and gas tariffs, but it has also raised the sales tax rate to 18%.

