Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except its Best-Seller

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia Cars except Sportage. The company hasn’t mentioned a specific reason for the hike. The US Dollar, albeit at Rs. 261, is now somewhat stable, which implies that the reason for the hike isn’t currency volatility.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Picanto Manual
|3,228,000
|3,300,000
|72,000
|Picanto Automatic
|3,430,000
|3,550,000
|120,000
|Stonic EX
|4,842,000
|4,900,000
|58,000
|Stonic EX+
|5,295,000
|5,400,000
|105,000
|Sorento FWD
|8,472,000
|9,000,000
|528,000
|Sorento AWD
|9,178,000
|9,800,000
|622,000
|Sorento V6
|9,178,000
|9,800,000
|622,000
|Grand Carnival
|15,129,000
|15,650,000
|521,000
Last week, Kia increased the prices of Sportage by up to Rs. 239,000. The reason for that price hike was also unknown.
Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen significantly, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.
Despite that, Kia has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Sportage being its best-seller. According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup. Although, with the ongoing economic issues, the sales trend will likely remain inconsistent.