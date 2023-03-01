News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except its Best-Seller

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 1, 2023 | 12:04 pm

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia Cars except Sportage. The company hasn’t mentioned a specific reason for the hike. The US Dollar, albeit at Rs. 261, is now somewhat stable, which implies that the reason for the hike isn’t currency volatility.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Picanto Manual 3,228,000 3,300,000 72,000
Picanto Automatic 3,430,000 3,550,000 120,000
Stonic EX 4,842,000 4,900,000 58,000
Stonic EX+ 5,295,000 5,400,000 105,000
Sorento FWD 8,472,000 9,000,000 528,000
Sorento AWD 9,178,000 9,800,000 622,000
Sorento V6 9,178,000 9,800,000 622,000
Grand Carnival 15,129,000 15,650,000 521,000

Last week, Kia increased the prices of Sportage by up to Rs. 239,000. The reason for that price hike was also unknown.

ALSO READ

Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen significantly, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.

Despite that, Kia has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Sportage being its best-seller. According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup. Although, with the ongoing economic issues, the sales trend will likely remain inconsistent.


lens

Hania Aamir is Ethereal Beauty in Dazzling Wedding Formals
Read more in lens

proproperty

ADB Delegation Meets Chairman WAPDA to Discuss Projects Financing
Read more in proproperty
close
>