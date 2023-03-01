Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except its Best-Seller

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia Cars except Sportage. The company hasn’t mentioned a specific reason for the hike. The US Dollar, albeit at Rs. 261, is now somewhat stable, which implies that the reason for the hike isn’t currency volatility.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto Manual 3,228,000 3,300,000 72,000 Picanto Automatic 3,430,000 3,550,000 120,000 Stonic EX 4,842,000 4,900,000 58,000 Stonic EX+ 5,295,000 5,400,000 105,000 Sorento FWD 8,472,000 9,000,000 528,000 Sorento AWD 9,178,000 9,800,000 622,000 Sorento V6 9,178,000 9,800,000 622,000 Grand Carnival 15,129,000 15,650,000 521,000

Last week, Kia increased the prices of Sportage by up to Rs. 239,000. The reason for that price hike was also unknown.

Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen significantly, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.

Despite that, Kia has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Sportage being its best-seller. According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup. Although, with the ongoing economic issues, the sales trend will likely remain inconsistent.