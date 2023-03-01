2023 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Officially Unveiled

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra facelift has been officially revealed. The mid-cycle update comes nearly three years after the seventh-generation Elantra debuted in March 2020. The Elantra’s new front end now features the brand’s parametric grille. Although, the grille is slightly wider and shorter and has an insert like the Tucson’s.

The lower apron has a wide intake and diagonal trim, surrounding the air channels at the bumper corners. The headlamps are reprofiled and sleeker.

The rear bumper also gets a U-shaped accent in body color to contrast the black lower section and decorative diffuser fins. New wheels and rear window pillar design improve window integration.

The Elantra has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment displays. The dashboard layout is unchanged except for a green seat upholstery option.

In South Korea, the Elantra has a Smartstream 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121 hp and 154 Nm of torque. In Malaysia, this comes with the brand’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with eight virtual speeds.

The Gamma 1.6 liter NA four-cylinder LPG engine produces 118 hp and 152 Nm with a six-speed automatic transmission. A Smartstream 1.6 liter engine with an electric motor produces 139 hp and 265 Nm.

The Elantra N Line has a Smartstream 1.6 liter turbo-four cylinder with 201 hp or 150 kW and 265 Nm and a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The top-of-the-line Elantra N has a Theta 2.0 liter turbo-four with 276 hp and 392 Nm and a six-speed manual or eight-speed DCT.

The timeline for the all-new Elantra’s debut in the ASEAN market is currently unknown. However, given the big reveal, the launch will happen sometime this year.