Leading UAE Airline Announces Multiple New Destinations

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is expanding its operations to cater to the high travel demand. The airline recently acquired a new Airbus A321neo aircraft, taking its total fleet to 9.

Starting this summer, it will begin operations in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and resume popular routes to Larnaca (Cyprus), Santorini (Greece), and Sohag (Egypt). Bookings are already open with a starting airfare of AED 179.

Below is the table showing the schedule of the new routes:

Route Operating Days Launch Abu Dhabi-Bishkek Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 1 June 2023 Abu Dhabi-Larnaca Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 3 July 2023 Abu Dhabi-Sohag Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday 4 July 2023 Abu Dhabi-Santorini Monday and Friday 2 June 2023

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi stated that the addition of a new plane will boost its presence on current routes from Abu Dhabi to Tirana (Albania), Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Alexandria (Egypt), Kutaisi (Georgia), Athens (Greece), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Sarajevo (Bosnian and Herzegovina), Ankara (Turkey), Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Johan Eidhagen, affirmed that the airline is dedicated to providing ultra-low-cost travel options and making travel affordable for everyone.

The 9th plane will allow the airline to offer an additional 30,000 seats per month, enabling us to cater to more passengers, Johan added.