UAE Launches AI-Petrol Pumps That Know Your Car and Preferences

A leading fuel company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ADNOC Distribution, has launched 3 AI-powered fuel stations called ADNOC Fill & GO in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The futuristic fuel stations feature computer vision and machine learning, allowing them to memorize vehicles and offer personalized fuel services.

After motorists register their vehicles on the ADNOC Distribution app, they can visit these fuel stations, which will recognize the vehicle via cameras. Saved customer data will automatically commence the refueling process based on the preferred fuel type and quantity.

After refueling, customers will be shown special offers for ADNOC Oasis stores on the fuel station’s digital screen. ADNOC Fill & Go is currently located at Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai as well as Corniche Road and Al Khalidiya in Abu Dhabi.

CEO Badar Saeed Al Lamki stated that ADNOC Fill & Go reflects their vision of adopting innovative technologies to improve the fueling experience. The fuel company plans to launch this service all across UAE soon.