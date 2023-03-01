UAE Announces Major Update for Emirates ID Application

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) in UAE has announced major updates to the Emirates ID application form.

ICP tweeted a video, demonstrating each update on the registration form. The new features include a redesign, representing the visual identity of the authority. A section for the applicant’s photo has also been added.

To track the application status, a QR code has also been included along with a special section for the next step of the registration process. Two other QR codes have also been integrated at the bottom of the page, one for customer voice gateway and the other for modification of the biometric appointment schedule.

People can apply or renew an Emirates ID through ICP’s website or app on Google Play or App Store, as well as via accredited typing centers across the country.