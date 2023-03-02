ITCN Asia ’23 Explores the Future of Technology and Innovation

Zong 4G recently partnered with ITCN as the title sponsor for the 22nd Asia Tech and Telecom conference held in Islamabad from 23rd to 25th February.

The conference was a gathering of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, including government officials, executives, innovators, and decision-makers, who came together to discuss the future of technology and innovation.

Zong 4G’s innovative products and services, such as 4G internet, 5G testing, and the Internet of Things, have empowered businesses and consumers in the country.

The event also saw the commercial showcasing of ECCL’s Mobile Financial Solution ‘PayMax.’

PayMax offers instant money transfers to any bank account, along with various other digital payments, and is known to be the most secure MFS in the market, with AI-enabled facial recognition.

Zong 4G’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Hua, was also present at the event and spoke as a keynote speaker on Digital Advancement in Pakistan.

He highlighted, “Digitalization is a driving force that is helping to realize high economic growth potential contributing towards Digital Pakistan. It will help Pakistan’s economic growth by increasing productivity, improving efficiency, bringing innovation, creating new jobs, and increasing access to global markets.”

“It will also lead to the development of innovative solutions and services that can benefit core industries and sectors,” he added.

The 22nd ITCN Asia conference was an enlightening event where industry leaders came together to share and pool their combined experiences and expertise in an unparalleled learning opportunity.

As a company that supports initiatives promoting growth and advancement in the digital technology industry, Zong 4G’s partnership with ITCN Asia is a testament to its dedication to the betterment of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The conference was a remarkable platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and shape the future of technology and innovation in Pakistan.

To find out more about the event, check out the video below: