PCB Announces New Captain of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint experienced all-rounder, Nida Dar, as the new Pakistan Women’s team captain after the resignation of long-standing captain, Bismah Maroof.

Bismah resigned from her role as the captain yesterday, bringing her 7-year reign as T20 captain and 6-year reign as ODI captain to an end. Bismah revealed that she will still be a part of the team and will use her experience to guide the next captain of the women’s team.

While cricket fans expected PCB to appoint a younger captain to take over the reins, PCB has decided to go with the experienced route and has decided to appoint Nida Dar as captain.

According to details, a younger vice-captain will be appointed alongside Nida in order to develop the next leader in the side. Young wicket-keeper, Muneeba Ali, and exciting pacer, Fatima Sana, are two potential candidates for the vice-captain slot.

Nida Dar has been a regular part of the women’s side for a long time and is considered one of the best cricketers produced by the country. She is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is and is one of the most consistent performers in world cricket.

The 36-year-old has played 99 ODIs and 130 T20Is, taking 91 and 126 wickets in the formats respectively. She has also showcased her skills with the bat and has scored more than 1,500 runs in each format.