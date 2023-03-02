‘Criticizing a Player Like Babar is Just like Committing a Sin’: Iftikhar Ahmed

Star Pakistani batter, Iftikhar Ahmed has lashed out at critics who have been questioning the captaincy abilities of the all-format captain, Babar Azam.

Speaking to the media, the hard-hitting batter said that every cricket fan knows that Babar Azam is one of the greatest cricketers of the current era.

While expressing his displeasure over recent negative comments about the 28-year-old, Iftikhar said, “Criticizing a player like Babar is just like committing a sin.”

The right-handed batter added that every critic should compare himself with the skills and talent of Babar Azam before identifying his mistakes and weaknesses.

It is worth noting that former and current cricketers have backed the all-format captain since questions have been raised about his captaincy abilities.

Recently, vice-captain, Shadab Khan expressed his surprise in an interview at the negative statements made by cricket fans in Pakistan about the world-class batter.

Responding to the question, Shadab said that it is strange to see such criticisms about the world-class batter and that fans should respect him as the cricketing world does.

The Islamabad United captain stated that Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world, and he deserves more support from cricket fans in his own country.

