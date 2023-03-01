Pakistan’s Longtime Captain Resigns From Her Role in Cricket Team

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Bismah Maroof has stepped down from her position following a poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi has accepted her resignation and announced that she will be replaced by a younger colleague.

While taking to Twitter, Najam Sethi stated that Bismah Maroof had decided to make way for a younger player to take over the captaincy.

The cricket board chairman further added that the left-handed batter would continue to play for the national team and “bring laurels for her country”.

I have accepted resignation of @maroof_bismah Captain of Pakistan Women’s National Team. She wants to make way for a younger colleague. But happily she will continue to play for Pakistan and bring laurels for her country. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 28, 2023

It is worth noting that the national team won 16 out of 34 ODIs and 27 out of 62 T20I matches during Bismah’s reign.

Last year, Bismah Maroof became the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in both ODI and T20I formats, having scored 3,110 runs in 124 ODIs with an average of 30.2 and 2,658 runs in 132 T20Is at an average of 27.1.

It was reported yesterday that Pakistan’s women’s cricket team has secured a place in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held in Bangladesh.

Pakistan, which is ranked seventh in the ICC rankings, qualified for the prestigious event as the next highest-ranked team outside of the six direct qualifiers and the hosts.