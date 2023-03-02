Rashid Khan All Praise for Shaheen Afridi’s Captaincy in PSL

Star Afghan spinner, Rashid Khan has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership qualities, saying that the left-arm pacer is managing the team very well.

While speaking to the media, Rashid Khan said that as a bowler and player, he feels relaxed knowing that the 22-year-old skipper is handling everything fantastically.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi guides players to perfection and doesn’t get angry when a player feels down,” Rashid praised the Qalandars captain.

The leg-spinner further added that no player in the squad hesitates to share anything with Shaheen Afridi and that he is much calmer than he was last year.

Discussing his own performance, Rashid said that when bowlers like Shaheen and Haris are in the unit, there’s less pressure and responsibility.

“With our third bowler, Zaman Khan, these three bowlers play a key role and take two to three wickets, so as a spinner, you feel pretty relaxed,” Rashid said.

The right-arm spinner also added that spinners typically concede runs in the middle, but the way Shaheen and Haris perform in the death overs puts pressure on the opposition.

It is worth noting that Qalandars have made a strong comeback after losing to Karachi Kings in their second game of the season, winning three consecutive games.

