Sindh Excise Department is Seizing Unregistered Cars

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ETNC) department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has called for strict action against illegal vehicles across Sindh. The minister stated that the tax collection campaign against non-compliant car owners will continue until March 10.

According to details, officials from the ETNC department have inspected 33,352 vehicles in the province as part of an ongoing road-checking campaign.

Out of those vehicles, the department impounded 2,406 and seized the documents of another 2,797. In two weeks, the department collected Rs. 40 million in taxes.

According to officials from the excise department, 11,089 vehicles were inspected in Karachi, 11,611 in Hyderabad, 4,231 in Sukkur, 4,836 in Mirpurkhas, 3,335 in Larkana, and 1,796 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The government also prohibited showrooms from selling unregistered vehicles last month, following a devastating attack on the police that involved an unregistered vehicle.

The police department has also begun a crackdown against illegal cars across Sindh. Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced a provincewide operation against fake number plates, unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, and vehicles carrying weapons.

Authorities have also launched a strict operation against traffic law violators and illegal vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Karachi Ahmed Nawaz Cheema added that the department had warned the public via media and social media and given them a week to act.