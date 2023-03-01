Proton to Launch Chery Tiggo 8 and Changan Oshan X7 Competitor Soon

Proton X90’s testing began in Malaysia last year. Until now, the large SUV was only spotted wrapped in camouflage from afar. However, the latest series of photos show a more accurate and detailed image of the SUV’s interior.

In a Facebook group, CW Awei a renowned Malaysian tipster revealed the X90’s interior with a brushed metal and piano black finish, with black leather stitching.

The image also shows leather seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. However, since the photo was taken from the side, most of the details are still well concealed.

The other distinguishing feature is the front grille, which now features ‘diamond’ studs on the Infinite Weave pattern. It is a popular design these days that can be found on most vehicles from Mercedes to Honda HR-V.

Details

The X90 is sold in multiple markets as Geely Okavango — a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that rivals Kia Sorento, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Nissan Pathfinder.

Okavango, in the Philippines, has a turbocharged and mild hybrid-electric motor-assisted 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 188 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Called the Geely Haoyue in China, the same crossover SUV gets a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to the same gearbox that sends power to the front wheels only.

Details of the SUV’s launch date and price are sparse but reports about frequent sightings imply that X90 will debut in Malaysia soon.