Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust Inaugurates Its 4th Medi-Health Clinic in Surjani Town

The Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust (LKMWT) has opened its fourth Non-Profit Medi-Health Clinic in Khuda Ki Basti, Surjani Town, Karachi, with a commitment to providing affordable healthcare services to underprivileged people in Pakistan. The clinic was inaugurated by legendary Mr. Anwar Maqsood, and Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, a devoted trustee of LKMWT.

During the inauguration ceremony, Anwar Maqsood praised the high standard of medical facilities at the clinic and recalled the late Latif Kapadia’s efforts towards improving the lives of people and the community.

He applauded the project and emphasized the need for more initiatives like these, saying that the people of Surjani Town and surrounding areas will now have access to good medical services within their reach and at a minimal cost.

The newly established LKMWT clinic is equipped with modern medical tools and offers free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and medication facilities to residents of Surjani Town and adjacent areas.

The clinic reflects the vision of Late Mr. Latif Kapadia to enable basic healthcare facilities for less privileged communities. The project was completed within a year of laying the foundation stone, thanks to the sheer dedication of LKMWT and its volunteers.

Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, as Chairman LKMWT, expressed his gratitude to the donors and volunteers of LKMWT for their contributions, as well as to Mr. Gulzar Mughal for providing the land for the clinic. He also acknowledged the efforts of other trustees of LKMWT, including Mr. Sabir Sami, and vowed to continue the mission of the trust by managing this welfare project and enhancing its future medical capabilities.

The LKMWT’s fourth Non-Profit Medi-Health Clinic is a testament to the trust’s commitment to providing affordable healthcare services to underprivileged communities in Pakistan, and its dedication to fulfilling the vision of its late founder, Latif Kapadia.

Founded in 2007, the trust has been providing medical care facilities to underprivileged communities. Previously, LKWMT established world-class health clinics in Shah Faisal Colony, Khokhrapar-Malir & Quaidabad-Landhi. These clinics provide medical checkups, consultations, and medications at only Rs. 40 per patient. Each year, over 120,000 patients took benefit from these Medi-Health clinics.

LKWMT has a mission to carry forward the dream of ‘Latif Kapadia’ towards bridging the gap between quality medical facilities and underprivileged groups of society. The trust will continue working for the betterment of the society by promoting education, alleviating poverty, fighting socio-economic challenges, besides paving the way for a high-quality health care ecosystem with the ambit of the trust.