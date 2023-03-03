Thousands of Citizens Have Given Up Pakistani Nationality Since 2015

Since 2015, thousands of Pakistanis from various backgrounds have renounced their citizenship in favor of foreign nationalities, primarily European ones.

The data shows that 25,240 Pakistanis have given up their citizenship in the past eight years. Surprisingly, in 2022, they included 670 businessmen and 330 dealers alone.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Remains Above 41% Compared to Last Year

This brain drain from Pakistan now includes skilled professionals as well, such as engineers and physicians. As per reports, 670 engineers and 350 physicians relinquished their citizenship, with over half acquiring citizenship in three European states.

Germany seems to be the most preferred immigration destination for Pakistanis, next to India and Spain.

No. of Pakistanis Citizenship obtained 8,600 German 3,700 Indian 2,268 Norwegian 2,781 Spanish 1,716 Chinese 1,290 British 158 US

ALSO READ Ability of Women to Register Business in Pakistan Remains Restricted: World Bank

It is important to note that, as per reports from last year, more skilled professionals left the country for better career opportunities in 2022 than the year before, with 765,000 Pakistanis moving abroad in search of jobs in 2022 due to rising inflation and a host of other factors.