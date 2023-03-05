Islamabad to Get Two State-of-the-Art Hospitals at Cost of Nearly Rs. 10 Billion

Keeping in view the importance of the health sector in the country, the federal government has recently approved three projects related to the health sector to facilitate the common man.

A state-of-the-art cancer hospital, the National Police Hospital in the federal capital, and the upgradation of the Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore worth Rs. 11.258 billion were approved by the Central Development Working Party (CWDP) which indicates that the government is committed to focusing on the health sector besides infrastructure projects.

The Islamabad Cancer Hospital at the cost of Rs. 3.40 billion will be established inside the city’s largest public sector hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Currently, the PIMS oncology department is the only government-owned cancer treatment facility. The 200-bed cancer hospital project was approved during the last PML-N’s tenure under the Vision of 2025. However, the previous government shelved this project.

The establishment of the National Police Hospital at the cost of Rs. 6.48 billion is another landmark project which had been promised by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal when he was the interior minister in 2018. Currently, there is no dedicated hospital for police personnel in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and they were compelled to get their treatment from PIMS or the Polyclinic Hospital.

The project envisages the establishment of a 100-bed hospital to provide tertiary healthcare facilities to 12,000 personnel of the Islamabad Police and the general population of ICT. The scope of the project includes civil work for the construction of an eight-story hospital building, the purchase of medical equipment, external development work, and the establishment of a project management unit (PMU).

The upgradation of the Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute at the cost of Rs. 1.37 billion will see the procurement of new equipment and the replacement of old equipment