Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts by Donating Plane Full of Relief Items to Earthquake Victims

In yet another heartfelt move, Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proved that he is not just a star footballer, but also a humanitarian with a big heart.

The striker, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after a historic agreement, sent a plane full of relief items to the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The devastated earthquakes, which jolted parts of Turkey and Syria last month, claimed over 50,000 lives and left countless others homeless and in dire need of assistance.

As per media reports, the 38-year-old professional footballer paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food, milk, and medical supplies for the displaced people.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has stepped forward to help those in need as earlier he and several other footballers auctioned off their signed jerseys to benefit earthquake victims.

The initiative was started by Merih Demiral, a Turkish footballer, who reached out to his fellow athletes and asked for signed shirts that he could put up for bidding to raise funds.