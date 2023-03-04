Top International Stars Set to Take Part in Women’s PSL Exhibition Matches

The names of the foreign players who will be participating in the exhibition matches of the Women’s PSL have been revealed.

While the PCB postponed the previously planned Women’s League 2023, the women’s game will be given representation alongside men’s PSL 8 this month.

Two star-studded teams named, Super Women and Amazons, will face each other in three exhibition matches scheduled to take place on 8th, 9th, and 10th March at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Alongside the local players, foreign women cricketers will also showcase their talent in these matches. Super Women, led by Pakistan’s all-rounder, Nida Dar will feature Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, England’s Danni Wyatt, Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu.

On the other side, former captain, Bismah Maroof will captain Amazons including Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s Lauren Winfield-Hill, England’s Maia Boucher, Australia’s Tess Flintoff and England’s Tammy Beaumont.

With big international names touring Pakistan to participate in the local matches, women’s cricket will see a rise in its popularity as well as quality, paving the path for women to take up the game and follow their passion in the field of cricket.

