Govt Must Clarify if Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets Are Under Threat: Senator

Former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mian Raza Rabbani Monday said that it appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role that is against its national and strategic interests.

The senator issued a press statement today where he said, “The dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the Agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence”.

ALSO READ Senate Body Urges Recovery of Pending Dues from GIDC Defaulters

“The people have a right to know if, our nuclear assets are under pressure or if our strategic relationship with China is under threat, or are we being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an Imperialist power? These and other questions require a policy statement by the Prime Minister on the floor of a Joint Sitting,” his statement read.

Rabbani complained that the issue of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism has also found no discussion or briefing from the government.

“It seems to be it the PTI or present, governments want azadi from Parliament and the Constitution, 1973,” he added.

ALSO READ IMF Wants Pakistan to Fulfill ‘Another’ Condition Before Releasing Loan

It is pertinent to mention here that the government is yet to sign the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite multiple claims by the government that the agreement is now close.

Earlier in the day, IMF said that Pakistan needs to give assurances in advance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remainder of its bailout program.