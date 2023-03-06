PTDC to Promote Pakistan Tourism at Mega-Event in Germany

Pakistan is all set to showcase its rich tourism potential in the three-day mega tourism event titled “ITB Berlin 2023”, to be held from March 07-09 at Berlin Expo Center City, Germany.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with other provincial and regional partners will showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential at the event.

According to the PTDC official, ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) Berlin is the world’s largest tourism trade fair held every year in Berlin which is expected to be attended by over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors.

The tourism boards, tourism departments tour operators, travel agents, hotels, system suppliers, airlines, and car rental agencies from more than 180 countries are among the companies that will be present at the event as exhibitors.

Participation of Pakistan in this international tourism exhibition can help create a soft image of the country internationally and enhance the Business to Business (B2B) and Government to Government (G2G) linkages in the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan and Germany.

“The event will provide an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists”, the official added.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

ITB Berlin 2023 Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers.

Pakistan has the potential to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country’s culture, ecotourism, and Sikh heritage.

Pakistan is undoubtedly a land of beauty that offers unmatched tourism opportunities due to its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and heritage.