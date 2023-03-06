Dubai to Develop Multiple Rest Stops for Delivery Riders

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a tender for UAE firms to develop rest stops for delivery riders under a partnership. RTA hopes to improve delivery riders’ satisfaction by offering services like maintenance, refueling, rest areas, and dining.

ALSO READ UAE Records Overwhelming 65% Increase in Umrah Demand

#RTA called on the UAE business community to bid for constructing three integrated rest stops for delivery motorbike drivers in the emirate. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/BQgaG6hAzH — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 5, 2023

RTA will build 3 rest stops for deliverymen at the following locations:

Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village.

Port Saeed, next to Al Muraqabat Street 22.

Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2, close to Al Manama Street.

RTA will also give educational booklets about public safety at these stops. As of December 2022, the number of delivery services in Dubai has surged by 48.3%, with a total of 2,891 companies operating.

Investing in the delivery business can boost Dubai’s economy and provide substantial returns on investments (ROIs). It’ll also establish its position as a key player in this market.