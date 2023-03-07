Abu Dhabi Launches Special Creative Writing Program

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the Qalam Creative Writing Program to develop the writing skills of Emiratis. ALC aims to produce more authors and creative writers across UAE.

This aligns with the UAE’s national reading month, March. The Qalam Creative Writing Program provides 3 workshops over the year under the supervision of renowned professors.

Types of Workshops

Novel Writing Workshop (From 18 March to 1 September)

Youssef Hatini, a Professor at the UAE University, will supervise the workshop.

It’ll feature 10 face-to-face meetings at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

It’ll cover theoretical and practical elements related to novels.

Participants will learn about the meaning of the story and how it’s made.

Development of characters, narrative, time, and space will be taught.

The social dimension of language and the use of symbolism will also be covered.

Participants will learn about narrative rhythm and the levers and obstacles of the narrative style.

Poetry Writing Workshop (From 1 September to 27 October)

Aisha Al Shamsi, an Academic, a Critic, and a Poet, will supervise this workshop.

1 face-to-face meeting per week at the Cultural Foundation.

The workshop will cover topics related to poetry and its forms.

Participants will learn about the rhythm of poetry and poetry writing techniques.

Practical applications of poem writing will also be covered in the workshop.

Participants will be taught how to review and proofread texts.

Children’s Writing Workshop (From 5 September to 7 November)

Fatima Al Mazrouei, a Writer and Publisher with a Ph.D. in Literature and Criticism.

1 face-to-face meeting will be held per week at the Cultural Foundation.

The workshop will begin with an introduction to children’s literature.

Participants will learn about the principles, elements, and techniques of writing, and read various literary texts.

The session will introduce illustration techniques and discuss how to collaborate with illustrators.

Participants will learn practical applications for writing, proofreading, and editing stories, and preparing them for printing.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply for the workshop by sending a short resume and a draft or chapter from a novel at https://kalima.ae/ar/media.centre/news/qalam.program.aspx.

Deadline

The last date to register for the program is 13 March 2023.