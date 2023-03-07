Dubai Launches Smart Feature for Instant Home Purchases

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has recently launched the Instant Sale feature to accelerate the property transaction process. The feature uses smart evaluation technology, thereby eliminating the need for audits.

To enhance the customer experience, the new feature is for all real estate units, including apartments and villas located in freehold areas via Real Estate Registration Trustees. It also ensures the presence of all parties at the registration trustee office to sign contracts.

The smart valuation process confirms prices, completes fee payments, and issues the new title deed within minutes. This development is part of DLD’s efforts to meet the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goal of making Dubai the best city in the world.

The Director-General of DLD, Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, stressed that leadership’s focus on the real estate sector is important for sustainable development. In 2022, annual property deals crossed AED 0.5 trillion for the first time, making it a major achievement for Dubai.

The Instant Sale feature will provide a tremendous boost to the industry, allowing it to sustain its growth and set a new record for the number of real estate deals in the future.