Google Drive and Docs Are Getting a Fresh New Look

Google is refreshing the design of its Workspace apps including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to align more closely with its Material Design 3 system. The company is rolling out the new designs at the time of writing and the update should reach everyone over the next few weeks.

The revamped designs are said to take inspiration from Gmail’s refreshed appearance, with darker hues being added to the toolbar and comments to make them stand out from the white background of the document.

In addition, the “Share” button is getting a more rounded design, moving away from the current rounded-corner rectangle style.

Here is what Google Docs is going to look like after the change.

Meanwhile, here is what Sheets will look like very soon.

Another GIF below shows the new look for Google Drive.

According to Google, the rollout will take place in the next 15 days for rapid-release domain users and will be available to everyone by March 25th. The update will be accessible to all Workspace and personal users and those on the legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans.

In October, Google announced plans to introduce support for third-party smart chips, allowing users to integrate third-party apps directly into their documents, akin to Notion and Coda. This update is now rolling out widely as well.

The tech giant is set to include apps such as Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk, which will be available in the coming weeks.

Google has also introduced some new smart chips of its own, including stopwatch, emoji voting, and calendar invite chips for Docs. In addition, a convenient date shortcut chip has been added to Sheets.