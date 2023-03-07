PEC to Launch E-Gateway System for International Recognition of Pakistani Engineers

The launching ceremony of the E-Gateway system of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to establish a professional linkage between qualified Pakistani engineers and international companies will be held on Wednesday.

The event will be attended by senior government officials, PEC’s top office bearers, engineers, diplomats, and heads of relevant public and private sector organizations. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will likely grace the occasion as the chief guest.

According to Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, Convener of the Pakistan Development Committee of the PEC, the E-Gateway is one of the important initiatives by the PEC aimed at creating opportunities and providing resources for engineers across Pakistan.

He said the E-Gateway is a tool that provides a one-window solution for international companies to engage qualified and registered Pakistani engineers and firms for their business needs. It also offers a new avenue for business development and the export of the talent and services of qualified Pakistani engineers.