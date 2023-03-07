Peshawar University Closed Indefinitely After On-Campus Murder

Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has announced the shutdown of the University of Peshawar until their demands are met, including the removal of the Vice-Chancellor following the killing of security supervisor Saqlain Bangash.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of PUTA’s executive body after Bangash was killed by a security guard on Sunday. PUTA President Mohammad Uzair stated that “the university will remain closed till acceptance of our demands, including a judicial inquiry into the assassination of the security supervisor.”

The killing of a lecturer at Islamia College University, Bashir Ahmed, and the security supervisor Saqlain Bangash at the hands of security guards within two weeks has caused unrest and tension at the university campus.

Uzair said that “no academic, official and even sanitation activities on the campus would be held till acceptance of our demands.” He also announced a sit-in on the campus at PUTA Chowk from morning till afternoon.

PUTA has demanded the government’s immediate removal of the VC, initiation of a judicial inquiry into the killing of Saqlain Bangash, clearing the university of arms, and conducting a psychological examination of all security staff.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has endorsed all of PUTA’s decisions and announced full support.

FAPUASA has also announced a complete strike at all universities from 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday and asked the staff of the rest of the public sector universities in the province to stage protest demonstrations.

On Monday, students of the university staged a protest demonstration against the two tragic incidents within two weeks. The protesters demanded early steps to restore peace and end unrest.

An official of the university administration stated that the university administration had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the incident and submit its report within ten days.

Meanwhile, the campus police arrested the security guard responsible for Bangash’s death. The investigation officer of the case, Fazal Rehman, stated that “when the security guard stood up to open the gate for his supervisor, his pistol fell from his hands and went off, leaving Bangash critically injured.”

Via: Dawn