Babar Azam Likely to Play Alongside Virat Kohli in the Same Team Soon

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to make the final decision for Asia-Afro Cup in its upcoming meeting. In case of the approval, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli might play in the same team this June.

Asia-Afro Cup is a tournament played between the Best XIs of Asian and African nations. The tournament was started in 2005. However, it was halted only after its second edition in 2007. Now, the third edition of the Asia-Afro Cup is being suggested to be played this year.

The final decision about the tournament will be made in the next meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. According to the reports, ACC President Jay Shah is willing to hold the Asia-Afro Cup. The tournament is expected to be played in June 2023.

Indian and Pakistani cricketers will play in the same team representing Asia. In addition, top stars from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan will also be available for selection in the team. Fans are excited to see the top batters Babar Azam and Virat Kohli donning the same jersey.