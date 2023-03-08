Babar Azam Finally Scores His First-Ever Century in PSL History

Babar Azam scored his first century of the Pakistan Super League against Quetta Gladiators.

Leading Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators. He opened the innings alongside young batter Saim Ayub, who was exceptional with his 74 runs off only 34 balls.

While Saim Ayub could not convert his marvelous innings into a hundred, his skipper Babar Azam did.

ALSO READ Tim David Reveals How PSL Helped Him Become a Global T20 Star

Known for his temperament and technique, the skipper held his nerves as he smashed the bowlers for 14 fours and two sixes on his way to recording his first PSL hundred. Babar Azam scored 103 in the PSL off 60 balls at a strike rate of 170.49.

Recording his eighth century of T20 cricket, Babar Azam also broke into the top five century-makers of the format. The star batter is at level with Michael Klinger, David Warner, and Aaron Finch while Chris Gayle is leading the charts with 22 tons.

ALSO READ Govt to Pay Rs. 10 Million for Treatment of Squash Legend Jansher Khan

The exhibition of batting prowess from Babar Azam and his team has seen Peshawar Zalmi post 240 on the board at the loss of two wickets. While Quetta Gladiators are almost out of the tournament, winning this match by a considerable margin can pave the way for Peshawar Zalmi to book a spot in the playoffs.