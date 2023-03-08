Dar Stresses Importance of Fertilizer Industry for Growth of Agriculture Sector

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday stressed the importance of the fertilizer industry for the agriculture sector and the economic growth of the country.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) Managing Director Arif Ur Rehman and added that agriculture is the backbone of the country and the government is keen to provide maximum facilities to the farmers in order to reduce the cost of farming and increase production.

Rehman briefed the minister on the company’s profile and its contribution to the national exchequer. It was informed that FFBL is contributing largely in manufacturing DAP and striving for sustainable agricultural growth in Pakistan.

The MD further apprised the Minister of the company’s future investment plans to produce micro-nutrient products in order to bring more vitalities to the fields and thereby increase production.

The finance minister supported the investment proposals of FFBL on better DAP products to increase per acre yield and extended his full support and cooperation.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, FFBL CFO Javed Akhtar, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions and the Federal Board of Revenue attended the meeting.