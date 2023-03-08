iPhone 14 Series Gets New Yellow Color

As usual, Apple has unveiled a new iPhone color for the year. This time around, the addition is a vibrant yellow, following the subtle green from last year and the purple from the year prior.

The latest model showcases an intense, bright yellow hue for the glass back panel, resembling a blend between the iPhone 11’s light yellow and the iPhone XR’s deep yellow. In addition, the aluminum frame now matches the bright yellow-gold color of the iPhone 11, as opposed to the pale gold of the iPhone XR.

In contrast to the previous year, the yellow color option will not be available for the Pro models. Rather, it will be included among the current five colors for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, including midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, blue, and purple.

Besides the new color, there are no differences in technical specifications from the other models.

Apple has also unveiled four new silicone case colors for all four iPhone 14 models, such as Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris. Each case retails at $49.

Pre-orders for the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin on March 10. Since it does not take long for new iPhone models to arrive in Pakistan, we expect to see the yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here by next month or later.