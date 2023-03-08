Pakistan and Indonesia Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 8, 2023 | 8:54 pm
Indonesia Grants Market Access to 20 Pakistanis Products | propakistani.pk

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with the Finance Minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani on Wednesday where both agreed to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Dar shared that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia. He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Indonesian minister emphasized deep-rooted bilateral relations between both countries and exchanged views to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

She also shared various economic reforms introduced by the Indonesian government and steps taken for achieving sustainable economic development.

The two sides discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the economic and financial sectors to strengthen bilateral relations.

