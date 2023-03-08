Pakistan Has the Cheapest Netflix Among 245 Countries: Report

It is common knowledge that Pakistan tends to have cheaper subscription services compared to other regions, but a new report from VPN Wiki puts this into perspective.

According to their report, Pakistan happens to have the cheapest Netflix among 245 countries.

Similar to Spotify, Netflix sets its pricing based on the purchasing power of each country’s population. In Switzerland, for instance, the population is willing to pay over $10.92 for the standard plan, whereas the same price would be deemed too high for most people in India.

According to current data, the most affordable Netflix subscriptions can be found in Pakistan ($1.6), Turkey ($3.38), Argentina ($3.5), Colombia ($3.55), and India ($2.43).

On the other hand, the most expensive Netflix plans are in Switzerland ($12.62), Liechtenstein (also $12.62), Israel ($9.11), the USA ($9.99), and Denmark ($14.85).

The prices mentioned above pertain to the Standard subscription plan. On average, the price gap between the Basic and Standard plans is 37%, but this varies significantly across different countries. The variations in pricing can be attributed to various factors, including Netflix’s chosen pricing strategy and currency rounding methods in each country. Consequently, the gap between the Standard and Premium plans averages 26%.

Unlike YouTube Premium, Netflix does not let you save on subscription prices by using any VPN trickery. One of the primary issues is related to content localization. For instance, if a user accesses Netflix through an Indian server, the platform will showcase only India-specific content.

However, certain American TV shows and movies may not be available due to copyright issues. Additionally, users may face problems with English dubbing and subtitle availability.

You can, however, use a VPN to access content not available in your region.

Furthermore, Netflix frequently tracks the IP addresses used by its users to access their accounts. If any suspicious activity is detected, the account may be blocked.

You can find the full list of countries and their relevant pricing details through VPN Wiki’s report.