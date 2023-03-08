Pakistan’s Women: A Force to Be Reckoned With on International Women’s Day [Opinion]

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the achievements of women all over the world, but it is also a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality.

In Pakistan, women continue to face immense challenges and discrimination, but their strength and resilience in the face of these obstacles is nothing short of inspiring.

In a country where women are often denied basic rights and opportunities, it is important to acknowledge the incredible strides that have been made in recent years. Women are now serving in higher positions of power and are fighting to break down barriers that have long held them back.

But there is still much work to be done.

Women in Pakistan continue to face discrimination in education, employment, and other areas of life. They are often the victims of violence and abuse, and their voices are silenced in many areas of society.

This Women’s Day, we must renew our commitment to fighting for gender equality in Pakistan. We must demand that women have access to the same opportunities and rights as men, and we must work to break down the patriarchal structures that keep them oppressed.

We must also celebrate the women who are already doing incredible work to make a difference. From activists and politicians to artists and entrepreneurs, women in Pakistan are breaking down barriers and making their voices heard. They are an inspiration to us all, and we must support their efforts to create a better, more equal society.

We must also remember the women who are not able to speak up for themselves, who are trapped in abusive relationships or forced into marriages against their will. We must fight for their rights and ensure that they are not forgotten in our quest for gender equality.

So on this Women’s Day, join with ProPakistani to celebrate the women of Pakistan and their incredible strength and resilience by recommitting ourselves to the fight for gender equality. Let us come together to honour the women who have fought – and who continue to fight – for a better future for themselves and their families. Only then can we truly say that we are making progress towards a more just and equitable society for all.