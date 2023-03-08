Shahid Afridi Shares Heartfelt Message on International Women’s Day

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, sent a heartfelt message to women worldwide on International Women’s Day, which is being observed globally today.

Taking to his Twitter account, Afridi emphasized that half of the world’s population consists of women, and it is the right time to address their issues and problems.

The former all-rounder further added that happiness in this world would not be possible without women’s contribution and determination.

The 46-year-old cricketer encouraged every woman on the globe to be strong, independent, and passionate to overcome the crisis that the entire world is facing.

More power to women – half of the world’s population. Without their determined contribution, the world wouldn’t be such a great place. Happy #WomensDay. Be strong, be independent, and be passionate. #EmbraceEquity pic.twitter.com/OFfbEDWBBo — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 8, 2023

Shahid Afridi, the father of five daughters, frequently mentions his children on social media, candidly expressing his love for them.

In a previous interview, the former hard-hitting batter asserted that societal pressure from men makes women feel obliged to have a son in the family.

Nevertheless, Afridi, a member of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning side, emphasized that he will love his little girls irrespective of whatever society has to say.

“Although I’m mostly traveling, I try my best to spend time with my daughters on Eid. I have witnessed my life change with the arrival of each one of them,” Afridi said.