PCB Copies UEFA Championship Trophy for Women’s League Matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board has attracted criticism from the fans after the trophy of the Women’s League was revealed. Ahead of the first match between Super Women and Amazons, the two captains Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof unveiled the trophy for the three-match exhibition tournament.

While the fans appreciated the PCB’s initiative to give representation to the women’s game, they were quick to notice that the trophy design had been copied from the UEFA Women’s Championship final 2022.

The negligence of the management to present a copied design for the commencement of a historic venture in women’s game infuriated the fans, sparking a massive backlash. According to fans, the copied design shows unprofessional behavior as well as creates room for ridicule at the international level.

The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the three-match tournament with the final match scheduled to take place on 11th March at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Super Women are currently leading the series by 1-0.