Schedule for Pakistan-Afghanistan Series in UAE Announced

Afghanistan is set to host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in Sharjah starting from 25th March.

While they come face-to-face in many tournaments, Pakistan and Afghanistan have not played a bilateral series against each other for a long time. Ending the drought, Afghanistan is ready to host Pakistan for a bilateral series after the end of the PSL 8.

Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan in three T20I matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The complete schedule for the series revealed that the series will begin on 25th March while the second match will be held on 27th March. The final T20I encounter of the series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on 29th March at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It should be noted that the bilateral series was scheduled when the ACB invited the PCB for a tour after Australia’s sudden boycott of the tour to Afghanistan due to political instability and gender inequality in the country.