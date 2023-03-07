Possible Playoff Scenarios: Peshawar, Quetta and Multan Fight for Two Spots in PSL Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi secured a 35-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), further consolidating their position for the playoffs.

With this result, the slim chance of the Imad Wasim-led side reaching the playoffs has vanished, as they cannot finish in the top four of the points table even after completing their 10 matches.

However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators also find themselves on the brink of elimination but they still have a chance to reach the playoffs by overcoming an uphill task.

If Peshawar Zalmi lose all of their remaining encounters and Quetta Gladiators win all their remaining games, the fate of both former champions will be decided by the run rate.

Another scenario that may lead the Gladiators to the playoffs is if Multan Sultans lose all three of their remaining clashes, and the Gladiators win all two with a high run rate.

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United have already secured their places in the playoffs by winning six and five matches, respectively, this season.

It is worth noting that Multan Sultans will lock horns against Islamabad United in their eighth encounter of the season at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will be looking for a win.

