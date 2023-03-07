Robbers Steal Foreign Currency Worth Rs. 8 Million From Mohammad Hafeez’s House

In a shocking incident, the house of former Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez was burgled in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 4 in Lahore.

The robbers stole millions of rupees worth of foreign currency and valuables from the house while the veteran all-rounder was away playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources close to the former cricketer, the robbers entered the house from the back side and broke into the former cricketer’s room by smashing the window.

They then proceeded to steal 5,000 UAE Dirhams, 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 British Pounds, and 3,000 Euros, leaving the room in disarray.

The incident has left Hafeez and his family shaken and traumatized. It is a bitter reminder of the vulnerability of even the most high-profile individuals in the face of criminal activity.

Upon discovering the theft, Hafeez filed a case with the Defense A Police Station, urging the authorities to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen currency and goods.

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety and security of high-profile individuals in the country, with calls for increased measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.