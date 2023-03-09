Balochistan Launches IT Project For Women

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary of Law, Science, and Information Technology, revealed on Wednesday that the Balochistan government is ready to launch a new program called the ‘Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy’.

On International Women’s Day, she stated that the project’s goal is to provide women in Balochistan with Computer literacy to promote financial independence and economic empowerment.

Dr. Buledi stressed the importance of this initiative in giving women exposure to digitalization and closing the gender gap in the IT sector. She also stressed the importance of successful initiatives that would increase women’s access to technology programs and encourage their economic growth in Balochistan.

Moreover, she stated that the project will empower women by providing them with fundamental skills in online financial services. Ultimately, this effort has the potential to be a game changer in the creation of a more equitable and inclusive society.