Etihad Town Onboards New ‘Strategic Sales Partners’ for New Project

Etihad Town recently organized an exciting event at Faletti’s Hotel to celebrate the onboarding of its new Strategic Sales Partners (SSP) who will have exclusive sales rights of the inventory in the company’s latest property project, Etihad Town – Phase II.

The SSPs are expected to engage with Platinum Dealers around the country to sell units in the existing and upcoming new projects of Etihad Group. They will additionally join Etihad Town on March 18 for the balloting of 3 & 5 marla residential plots and 5 marla commercial plots in Etihad Town Phase II — with interested buyers and investors expected to receive possession of their plots within 6 to 8 months.

The onboarding celebration at Faletti’s Hotel took place on Wednesday (March 8) and it provided an opportunity for the company’s partners, clients, and industry leaders to come together and celebrate this new collaboration in bringing a unique real estate experience to the market.

The event featured the sponsors of Etihad Town Phase II, Raheel Munir, Faisal Khokhar, and Nabeel Khokhar, along with the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, who introduced the Etihad Town project on the occasion.

In addition, representatives from the SSPs were also present at the event, including the Lion Group, Taqmeel Pvt Ltd, and Eithad Marketing from Lahore, and the Syed Brothers from Multan.

On the occasion, Faisal Khokhar stated that the Etihad Town project promised to be a game-changer in the real estate industry, and that he was delighted to have esteemed partners on board to join his company on this exciting journey.

He further said that due to the project’s innovative designs, unparalleled amenities, and prime location, he was confident that it will set a new benchmark in the property market.

Regarding the event, Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, the Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Town, said that he was thrilled to welcome new partners to the Etihad Town project.

He stated that he had high expectations for this project, and that he was confident that the collective expertise and dedication of his company and its new strategic partners would lead to a successful outcome.

He concluded by saying that his team was committed to ensuring a smooth onboarding process for their new partners, and that they looked forward to working together toward achieving their shared goals.