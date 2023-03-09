Here’s How You Can Win AED 27,000 (Rs. 2 Million) in Dubai

Dubai’s Global Village, a mega theme park, has introduced the ‘Wonder Rides’ challenge, as part of its ongoing Happiness Street Festival. Participants will have a chance to win AED 27,000 (Rs. 2 million) cash prize.

To participate, visitors will be required to board iconic taxis from different countries, including the US, Cuba, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and Lebanon, at the park. After this, they’ll be given some entertaining backseat challenges to complete.

Those who successfully complete the challenge will be entered into a draw for a chance to win AED 27,000. The challenge is open to all visitors of Global Village.

The Happiness Street Festival began on 8 March on International Women’s Day. The festival features performances from 10 street artists from around the world. It’ll continue until International Happiness Day on 20 March.

The Happiness Festival has become a popular event at Global Village, attracting many tourists from around the world. It offers exciting activities, promoting happiness and positivity.

The introduction of the ‘Wonder Rides’ challenge adds a new dimension to the event, providing an opportunity for visitors to win a massive cash prize while enjoying it.