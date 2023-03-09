Pakistani Engineers Can Now Work for International Companies Through PEC’s New Platform

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched an e-gateway to export services of Pakistani engineers internationally. The official event was graced by renowned engineers and diplomats and graced by Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi as Chief Guest and Guest of Honor Eric Hahn from the European Union (EU).

PEC e-gateway is one of the important initiatives by PEC’s Pakistan Development Committee, working towards creating opportunities and providing resources for engineers across borders.

E-gateway provides a one-window solution for international companies to engage qualified and registered Pakistani engineers and firms for their business needs. It also offers a new avenue for business development and the export of the talent of Pakistani engineers.

The Washington Accord paved the way for Pakistani engineers to be recognized as professionally accredited and provide their services in member countries and the PEC e-gateway is a step in the direction of this growth.

PEC e-gateway has been launched with a focused objective of promoting local engineering talent in the international market through coordinated efforts of overseas engineers for minimizing brain drain at the national level.

Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, Advisor to the Chairman PEC, welcomed all valuable guests from academia, industries, and diplomats. He highlighted the need for such platforms considering the economic challenges of Pakistan.

“PEC e- gateway” is offering services of professional and competent engineers, who are eligible for giving consultancy and economical business solutions that will be commercially practical.

Engineer Lt. Gen. (r) Moazzam, Rector of NUTECH University, appreciated the efforts of the PEC and its PPDC committee on launching a platform that will take the engineering community into the next era. The biggest current challenge is jobs for engineers and such initiatives will bridge the gap that has been created in the market. He appreciated other initiatives of PPDC especially the CAPSTONE EXPO bringing motivation to the engineering community to work on commercially viable projects.

Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi highlighted that this step will help the engineering community by creating a linking hub and utilizing the IT industry’s evolving opportunities in the best way. Currently, Pakistan is facing challenges due to a lack of engineering jobs in the industry and economy which they can play if more similar platforms are provided.

She asked all stakeholders to contribute to this platform to make it successful. The energy sector is lagging and the private sector’s input is a must to get the challenges addressed. She emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration in driving Pakistan forward and the significance of reaching for the export of engineering services.

She labeled PEC as a catalyst institute working on the sustainability of the industry in Pakistan by strengthening the engineering Community and launching an e-procurement system of local engineering consulting for the export of services.

Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Chairman of PEC, stated that current economic crises are due to the lack of role by respective stakeholders especially the engineers’ roles who are the backbone of building up any economy. It’s the responsibility of stakeholders to give a platform where engineers’ responsibility may be exercised being front-line think tank soldiers. Out-of-the-box solutions, innovation, and reverse engineering is the need of the hour for Pakistan to the country out of such economic crises. We need two core jobs to be done as a priority, first is the foreign exchange earning and the second is the reduction of imports by industry localization. This platform is one of the steps towards it but more steps to take with the direction set.

Governing Body Member, Engineer Jawad Gillani, thanked all participants, diplomats, industrialists, and academia. Engineer Dr. Nasir Mehmood Khan (Registrar PEC), Engineer Sardar Ali Khan (GB), Engineer Amir Zameer Ahmed Khan (GB), Engineer Naveed Ramzan (GB), Engineer Dr. Riffat Asim Pasha, Engineer Inayat Ullah Babar (GB), Dr. Shaikh Zahoor Sarwar (GB), Engineer Imran Khan Cheema (GB), Engineer Nifasat Raza (GB) and different industry delegates, diplomats and honorable guests from academia attended the inauguration ceremony.