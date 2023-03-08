Aurat March Participants and Islamabad Police Get into Violent Clash [Video]

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today. Like all over the globe, Pakistan is also celebrating Women’s Day, with different events highlighting the achievements of Pakistani women being held across the country.

In Pakistan, Aurat March coincides with International Women’s Day. It is an annual event held in major cities across the country, which puts forward different agendas every year.

On this year’s International Women’s Day, Pakistan witnessed an unfortunate incident when the women’s rights activists violently clashed with the officers of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

According to social media videos, the incident apparently occurred when police officers tried to prevent the women activists from trespassing into the restricted area in order to participate in Aurat March.

One of the women participants, who seemed to be visibly enraged, aggressively shoved over SP City Nosherwan Ali, who repeatedly requested her not to touch him inappropriately.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the participants tried to force their way into the temporary no-go area, prompting the police to take action against the trespassing women’s rights activists.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some criticizing the police for unnecessarily creating hurdles, while others argue that the police were simply carrying out their duties to ensure public safety.

Despite the incident, the Aurat March continued as planned, with participants chanting different slogans and performing socially deviant theatrics. As the country moves forward, it is hoped that such incidents can be avoided in the future, and that peaceful protests can be held without any disruption.