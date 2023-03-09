SBP Governor Reiterates Commitment to Facilitate Business Community

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad Thursday reiterated the central bank’s commitment to facilitate the business community of Pakistan and shared various schemes and services offered by the central bank.

The governor inaugurated the new building of the State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation (BSC) in Sialkot. Addressing the ceremony, the Governor emphasized that the prime objective of SBP BSC is to serve its stakeholders, and to realize this objective, SBP BSC has been transforming itself into a technology-driven organization.

He elaborated that SBP BSC’s focus on technology is in line with its drive for digital banking in the country and towards this goal, the organization has been making efforts to automate its operations, including automated currency operations, use of alternative delivery channels for government receipts, end-to-end regulatory approval system for forex cases, centralization of various accounts and approval systems, e-QMS & digital screens in banking halls and extensive CCTV coverage.

He emphasized that the State Bank is fully committed to providing smooth and efficient services to the government, banks, businesses, and the public at large.

The ceremony was also attended by the representatives of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Cantonment Board, and Regional Heads of banks. The new SBP BSC Sialkot office is a reflection of the central bank’s commitment to providing efficient and modern banking services to the people of Pakistan.

On the sidelines, the Governor also met the representatives of the SCCI and assured them of his full support in the growth and promotion of their businesses.

The inauguration of this new building will enable BSC to meet the growing needs of the stakeholders in the region for various banking and banking related technology based services.